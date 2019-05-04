Stephen Colbert expressed his frustration on Friday night at the news that measles cases in the U.S. have hit a 25-year high.

“Because people aren’t vaccinating against it, what is wrong with you?” asked “The Late Show” host. “As the son of an immunologist, this might be the scariest news I have ever heard,” he added.

Colbert explained how the recent resurgence of “anti-vaxx nonsense” may be “a bit more complex” than many people initially think. He pointed to reports that Russian government-sponsored online trolls allegedly promoted anti-vaccination propaganda that may have caused the latest outbreak.

Then came the not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump:

“Are you telling me that Russian trolls helped promote a devastating disease that could weaken our nation? And now measles?”

Check out the clip here: