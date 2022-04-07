Stephen Colbert Jabs Anti-Vaxxers With Sick 1-Liner About Their Fauci ‘Grand Jury’

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday ridiculed the group of right-wing activists who are charging followers to form a fake grand jury in a bid to indict Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert and champion of vaccines to combat the coronavirus.

Colbert noted the “one small thing to keep in mind” before forking out the $25 to $10,000 price tag to join the jury was that it had “no legal authority” whatsoever, and even admitted so on its website.

“Anti-vaxxers love it but it doesn’t do anything... is the hydroxychloroquine of justice,” he cracked.