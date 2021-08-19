'Buckle Your Brain': Stephen Colbert Spots The 'Most Insane' Anti-Vaxxer Rants Yet

A San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting went off the rails this week when dozens of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers ranted, raved, made weird noises and sang. And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had all the highlights.

“Before we roll this footage, buckle your brain,” he warned.

One speaker told the board: “Saturn is in the same place as it was during the American Revolution in 1776 and you are the redcoats.”

“That is crazy! That is the most insane thing I have ever seen or heard,” Colbert said, then joked: “Saturn is not responsible for the American Revolution. Mars is!”

And he was just getting warmed up: