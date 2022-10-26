Stephen Colbert had to apologize to his studio audience on Tuesday for an unexpected reason: They knew more than he expected.

The “Late Night” host spotted a report that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been given the nickname “dishy Rishi” as he’s “considered by many to be very handsome.”

That led to a joke about the brief tenure of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned after just 44 days in office.

“So much better than their last prime minister’s nickname: ’Hey... chief... there ya are, that’s the lady over there,” Colbert said. “We’ll never know, she wasn’t there long enough to write her name down.”

The audience reacted with a few chuckles and a groaned “ohhhh.”

“Really? Ohhhh!” he said, mimicking the reaction. “Ohhhh for the last prime minister, you can’t name her name!”

Then he challenged his audience: “On three, let’s all say her name.”

They did.

“Holy shit!” Colbert said, taking off his glasses as the audience cheered. “Please accept my apologies.”

