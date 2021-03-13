The Barenaked Ladies’ 1998 anthem “One Week” received a coronavirus-themed reworking to mark the first year of the pandemic on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
“Maskity masks and the maskless Karen, take a big whiff of the virus she’s sharing,” went one part of the tweaked track referencing viral online moments and more from the last 12 months.
Watch the video here:
Compare it to the Barenaked Ladies’ original here:
And watch Colbert’s “Quaranniversary” special monologue here:
