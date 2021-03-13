CORONAVIRUS

It's Been One Year Of The Coronavirus Pandemic In This Barenaked Ladies Parody

"Maskity masks and the maskless Karen, take a big whiff of the virus she’s sharing," goes the "One Week" spoof from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The Barenaked Ladies’ 1998 anthem “One Week” received a coronavirus-themed reworking to mark the first year of the pandemic on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Maskity masks and the maskless Karen, take a big whiff of the virus she’s sharing,” went one part of the tweaked track referencing viral online moments and more from the last 12 months.

Watch the video here:

Compare it to the Barenaked Ladies’ original here:

And watch Colbert’s “Quaranniversary” special monologue here:

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Celebrities Coronavirus COVID-19 Stephen Colbert