Stephen Colbert had a personal question for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on his show Thursday night.
“Let me just hit you here as a senator. Are you at all insulted that Trump didn’t try to get dirt on you from the Ukraine?” asked “The Late Show” host, referring to President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now a Democratic presidential candidate.
Sanders, also a 2020 hopeful, replied with a laugh, clearly not too upset by the fact the president hadn’t gone after him.
Watch the segment and Sanders’ reply below:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.