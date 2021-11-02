Colbert Taunts World's 2nd-Richest Man For Being A Huge Halloween Cheapskate

Stephen Colbert mocked the world’s richest man for not sharing the wealth when it comes to Halloween treats.

The “Late Show” host said there’s a basic contract between kids and adults when it comes to the holiday.

Advertisement

“You say ‘trick or treat’ and I don’t give you candy, legally you get to burn my house down,” he joked. “It’s in the fine print on the back of a Milky Way bar.”

But a man who should know contracts pretty well didn’t deliver on his end of the bargain: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, aka the world’s second-richest person.

Colbert noted a Politico report that said kids knocking on Bezos’ door in Washington, D.C. were told the home was “not participating in Halloween.”

“Not participating in Halloween?” Colbert repeated in disbelief. “Then why did he spend all year costumed as Panic Pete the Squeeze Toy?”

Advertisement

Crazy that Jeff Bezos wasn’t celebrating Halloween since he spent all year in costume as Panic Pete the Squeeze Toy. pic.twitter.com/3GfuBKXH3D — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 2, 2021

Bezos, Colbert noted, wasn’t even at home, but was instead with Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, who was celebrating his 66th birthday.

“Bezos didn’t actually get Gates a gift, but he did give him this card: ‘You’re turning 66, not participating in your birthday,’” Colbert cracked.