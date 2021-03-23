ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Spots Key Difference Between Biden And Trump On Air Force One Stairs

The "Late Show" host compares two odd presidential moments.

Stephen Colbert said President Joe Biden is riding high as his coronavirus vaccination program surpasses projections. 

“Our new president is on a roll, baby. Nothing can stop him now,” Colbert said, before throwing to a clip of Biden stumbling on the Air Force One stairs last week. 

“Except stairs,” Colbert cracked, adding: “Can we blame it on the dog, Major? No? Do it anyway.”

The “Late Show” host also spotted a key difference between Biden’s stair incident and one involving his predecessor, Donald Trump

“No toilet paper on his shoe, though,” Colbert said. “Progress!”

Here’s the 2018 moment Colbert referred to: 

