COMEDY

Colbert Reveals The Alarming Habit He Shares With Both Trump And Biden

The "Late Show" host admits to the one trait all three of them have in common.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were both in Iowa at the same time on Tuesday, and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has some theories on why.

“Either because it’s the first primary state or because Kevin Costner needed more old guys to walk out of the cornfield,” he cracked. 

Biden, who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, has repeatedly attacked Trump, who in turn has slammed the former vice president as “weak mentally.”

But Colbert said the two have one key thing in common... a trait he admitted that he shares as well: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Politicians At The Iowa State Fair
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Pop of Culture Joe Biden The Late Show Franchise
CONVERSATIONS