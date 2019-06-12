Colbert Reveals The Alarming Habit He Shares With Both Trump And Biden

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were both in Iowa at the same time on Tuesday, and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has some theories on why.

“Either because it’s the first primary state or because Kevin Costner needed more old guys to walk out of the cornfield,” he cracked.

Biden, who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, has repeatedly attacked Trump, who in turn has slammed the former vice president as “weak mentally.”

But Colbert said the two have one key thing in common... a trait he admitted that he shares as well:

TONIGHT: Biden and Trump go toe-to-toe in Iowa! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/JLFYheUiCl — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 12, 2019