Colbert Nails What Everyone Seems To Have Missed In The Testimony Against Trump

Several experts called Tuesday’s explosive new evidence against President Donald Trump “damning” as the House considers impeachment.

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert isn’t so sure.

William Taylor, the former top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, reportedly told lawmakers that Trump held up military aid to force the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and a right-wing conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.

Former U.S. Attorney David Kelley said on MSNBC that the evidence against Trump is now so “damning” that if this were a criminal case, it probably wouldn’t even go to trial.

“When confronted with all the evidence, a reasonable defendant would likely take a plea.” he said.

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) called the testimony a “sea change,” according to The Hill.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) called it “damning” on CNN.

But Colbert offered a different take.

“Do you understand what this means?” he asked. “We finally have solid evidence of the crime that Trump and his chief of staff have already confessed to committing on camera.”

See more of his monologue below:

TONIGHT: There is new damaging testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine and for once, it's not coming from Trump or Giuliani! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/yA1Ip1itwS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 23, 2019