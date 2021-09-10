Colbert Loses It In Real-Time Over That Viral Video Of Steve From 'Blue's Clues'

Stephen Colbert vowed he wouldn’t be moved by that viral video of Steve Burns, the original host of “Blue’s Clues,” who returned this week with a message that had his now-grown fans and their parents in tears.

The “Late Show” host said he was an adult with kids of his own when the show was on the air and “obviously I have no emotional investment in Steve.”

Then he watched the video and, well... just check out what happened, especially when Steve himself turned up at the end for a hug: