Colbert Already Has The 'Book Report Version' Of Mueller’s Trump Investigation

Stephen Colbert said Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and allegations of collusion with the campaign of President Donald Trump could be completed within days.

But will Americans ever get to see it?

The report is to be filed with Attorney General William Barr, who has promised to make a summary available to Congress.

“Who knows what that’ll be,” Colbert said. “We might just get the book report version.”

Then he offered a peek at what that version might look like: