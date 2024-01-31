EntertainmentStephen ColbertThe Late ShowQAnon

Stephen Colbert Trolls 'MAGA Citizens' After World's Saddest Border Stunt

The "Late Show" host isn't impressed by this group of far-right conspiracy theorists.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert spotted a stunt by “MAGA citizens” that hasn’t exactly gone as advertised.

“The Late Show” host said a group of QAnon conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers and others from the far right had promised to turn up at the border with 700,000 people in a show of force.

So far, Colbert noted, only a few dozen people have arrived, mostly men over the age of 60.

“It’s less a convoy and more a Denny’s at 10 a.m.,” Colbert cracked, and shared an image of the caravan, which calls itself “God’s Army”:

“Wow,” Colbert said. “Does God need more funding? Because it doesn’t look like God’s Army could take on the Salvation Army.”

See his full explanation of the border situation in his Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue:

