Fed-Up Colbert Shreds Democrats And Republicans Alike Over Wall Brawl

Stephen Colbert is fed up with the endless stalemates in Washington over just about everything, including the budget.

And the “Late Show” host is wondering why anyone is even bothering to celebrate breaking the budget deal’s border wall impasse when nothing else is getting done.

“Where’s the infrastructure bill? Where’s the immigration bill? Where’s the fix on health care?” he asked. “We’re celebrating ― or supposed to be celebrating ― that they’re close to a deal to achieve the absolute minimum: having a government.”

Then he burned both parties with a comparison: