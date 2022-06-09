Stephen Colbert Knows An Epic Way To Get Eyes Glued To The Jan. 6 Hearings

Stephen Colbert wants people to hear what happened on the “day we all said, ‘What the hell just happened?’”

During “The Late Show” monologue on Wednesday, Colbert discussed his anticipation of Thursday’s live hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. For two weeks, the House Jan. 6 committee will reveal its findings from over 1,000 interviews about the violent incident. The hearings will also include remarks from a police officer injured in the attack along with a documentary filmmaker who captured the mob storming the building.

Colbert, who teased his live show after Thursday’s broadcast, said the hearings were a key opportunity for Americans to learn about the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. He also played a compilation of pundits wondering whether the committee could make people interested in the hearings.

“Here’s the thing, hearings only matter if people are hearing them,” Colbert said.

He then shared a special effects-filled, reality-style promo featuring a deep-voiced announcer hyping up explosive revelations “under the Capitol mega dome.”