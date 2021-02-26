ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Burns Capitol Riot Suspects One By One

"The Late Show" host gave those charged in the pro-Trump insurrection 15 more minutes of infamy in his "Seditionist Roundup."

Stephen Colbert turned Capitol riot suspects into punchlines on “The Late Show” Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

The host’s “Seditionist Roundup” included Richard Michetti, who texted to his ex-girlfriend during the siege: “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

Colbert cracked: “Yeah, ‘you’re a moron,’ said the man insulting his ex after texting her video evidence of his federal crimes.”

Another alleged insurrectionist, Philip Grillo, has dubbed himself the “Republican Messiah,” Colbert noted. The host let “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” speak for him:

Fast forward to 7:50 for the roundup, or watch the whole monologue and hear Colbert riff on an anal COVID-19 test.

