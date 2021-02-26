Stephen Colbert Burns Capitol Riot Suspects One By One

The host’s “Seditionist Roundup” included Richard Michetti, who texted to his ex-girlfriend during the siege: “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

Colbert cracked: “Yeah, ‘you’re a moron,’ said the man insulting his ex after texting her video evidence of his federal crimes.”

Another alleged insurrectionist, Philip Grillo, has dubbed himself the “Republican Messiah,” Colbert noted. The host let “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” speak for him:

