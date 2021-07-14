Stephen Colbert Puts The Spotlight On 'More Idiots' Charged In U.S. Capitol Riot

Stephen Colbert talked through the legal troubles faced by alleged participants in the U.S. Capitol riot on Tuesday and concluded some weren’t the sharpest tools in the shed.

First up was Robert Morss, of Pennsylvania, who’s accused of leading clashes against law enforcement during the attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election. The FBI said agents found a Lego set of the Capitol in Morss’ home as well as firearms and military gear and a notebook with a section titled, “Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia.”

Also featured was Doug Jensen, a QAnon believer who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 but repeatedly stated on video that he thought he was at the White House. A judge said that Jensen couldn’t have preplanned his actions because he “had no basic understanding of where he even was.”

“That is a new one. Pleading not guilty by reason of stupidity,” the “Late Show” host quipped.

Another rioter to make the cut: Pauline Bauer, a Pennsylvania pizzeria owner who allegedly stormed the Capitol and told a police officer to “bring Nancy Pelosi out here now… we want to hang that fucking bitch.” In a recent court appearance, Bauer insisted on representing herself and claimed to be a special divine entity to whom laws don’t apply.

“It does raise the question: If you’re chosen by God to be above the government, why do you care who’s in charge of it?” Colbert asked.

“So what does this earthbound deity do here on the mortal plane? She’s a pizzeria owner,” he added.

Watch the rest of the “Seditionist Round-Up Roundup” below: