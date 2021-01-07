“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert ripped into those who’ve spent the past four years enabling President Donald Trump, culminating in Wednesday’s violence in the nation’s Capitol. And he began with a question aimed at Republicans, especially the ones in Congress.

“Have you had enough?” Colbert asked. “After five years of coddling this president’s fascist rhetoric, guess whose followers want to burn down the Reichstag? ’Cuz today, the U.S. Capitol was overrun for the first time since 1814 and a woman died.”

He added:

“Who could have seen this coming? Everyone ― even dummies like me. This is the most shocking, most tragic, least surprising thing I’ve ever seen.”

But Colbert saved some of his harshest words for Fox News, the right-wing network that’s been home to some of Trump’s biggest media cheerleaders.

“How about you, Fox News? You think maybe years of peddling his conspiracy theories had anything to do with this?” he asked.

Colbert also mocked the network for claiming they have an opinion side and a news side, adding that it’s all just to make a buck for “Uncle Rupey” with the famous catheter ads that air on the network.

“Like those lubricated catheters, you know where you can stick your excuses,” he told the network. “And you can skip the lubrication.”

Check out the full monologue below:

