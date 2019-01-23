Stephen Colbert has a plan to help the Democrats deliver the response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address... if and when it’s delivered.

The “Late Show” host launched a petition on Twitter to let Cardi B deliver the response:

I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 24, 2019

Cardi B went viral earlier this month after an Instagram post in which she slammed Trump over the government shutdown:

“Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious bro, this shit is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now.”

So far it’s not clear if, when or where the State of the Union will be delivered.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) initially invited Trump to give the speech on Jan. 29 but has asked to postpone it because of the ongoing shutdown’s effect on security staffing.

Trump initially said he planned to deliver it anyway but late Wednesday announced he would reschedule it after the shutdown ends.

Colbert also tackled the State of the Union drama in his “Late Show” monologue:

TONIGHT: The State of Trump's Union is in a State of Disarray. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/KqEO0UQsLu — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 24, 2019