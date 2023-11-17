Stephen Colbert Exposes ‘Drunk Uncle’ Republican’s Bizarre ‘Screaming’ Rant

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert got an unexpected “preview” of what many people might experience in their own homes during Thanksgiving gatherings next week.

That peek into the future comes courtesy of Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who put his own party on blast this week for failing to get anything done.

Advertisement

“One thing! I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing ― one! ― that I can go campaign on and say we did,” he yelled during a fiery speech on the House floor.

Colbert offered three things.

Roy also called on his colleagues to shut down the government ahead of Thanksgiving as a way of fighting spending “so our kids and our grandkids don’t inherit a bankrupted country and they don’t have to wonder what freedom used to look like while they’re speaking Mandarin.”

The “Late Show” host was stunned.

“Wow,” he said. “I don’t know what a shutdown would do to Thanksgiving, but it’s nice to have a preview of what your drunk uncle’s gonna be screaming at the cranberry sauce.”

Advertisement