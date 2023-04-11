What's Hot

EntertainmentStephen ColbertClarence Thomaslate show

Stephen Colbert Exposes The Biggest Hole In Clarence Thomas’ Excuse

The "Late Show" host called out the Supreme Court justice in a scathing new takedown.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying Clarence Thomas’ justification for the years of luxury travel he enjoyed courtesy of billionaire Republican donor and reported Nazi memorabilia enthusiast Harlan Crow.

Thomas has insisted there’s nothing wrong with the lavish travel arrangements made by Crow, since the two have been friends for some 25 years.

Colbert spotted a hole in that logic.

“OK, but you’ve been on the Supreme Court for 31 years,” he pointed out.

Then, he mimicked an all-too-blunt conversation about the arrangement.

“It’s not a bribe, he’s my friend,” he said.

“Oh, how’d you guys meet?” he answered himself.

“Uhh... he was bribing me,” he said.

See more of his takedown of Thomas in his Monday night monologue:

