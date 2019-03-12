Stephen Colbert Has A Brutally Honest Confession 'As A Wealthy, Famous Person'

Tuesday’s revelations that wealthy and famous parents were charged in an alleged scheme to get their kids into elite colleges had “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noting that, for once, the latest scandal in the news didn’t involve President Donald Trump.
“Sort of refreshing in a horrible way,” he cracked.
But the report also led Colbert to admit that the assumptions people make about people who are wealthy and famous are in some cases absolutely true.
“You know how conspiracy theorists say everything is rigged for the wealthy and famous?” he asked. “Well, as a wealthy, famous person, let me just respond by saying: ‘You’re absolutely right.’”
See his full take on the situation below: