Stephen Colbert Has A Brutally Honest Confession 'As A Wealthy, Famous Person'

“Sort of refreshing in a horrible way,” he cracked.

But the report also led Colbert to admit that the assumptions people make about people who are wealthy and famous are in some cases absolutely true.

“You know how conspiracy theorists say everything is rigged for the wealthy and famous?” he asked. “Well, as a wealthy, famous person, let me just respond by saying: ‘You’re absolutely right.’”

See his full take on the situation below: