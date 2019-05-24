Stephen Colbert And Conan O'Brien Meet In A Box, Then It Gets Weird

This meeting of comedic minds got really close.

Host Stephen Colbert invited guest Conan O’Brien to join him in a box for a “Personal Space” segment on “The Late Show” Thursday.

O’Brien obliged, but he might have had regrets.

The proceedings got hilariously surreal as Colbert combed O’Brien’s hair and asked that they cry together. O’Brien remarked that he successfully summoned a few tears.

“You know what I was thinking about?” the “Conan” host said. “I took a redeye to New York to do this show and you put my head in a box.”

