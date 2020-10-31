Colbert Thinks This Trump Rant Perfectly Illustrates How Fast COVID-19 Is Spreading

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Friday used a video of President Donald Trump ranting at a recent campaign rally to demonstrate how quickly the coronavirus is now spreading across the United States.
Almost 90,000 new infections of COVID-19 were reported nationwide on Thursday. That’s “the equivalent of more than one per second,” noted Colbert.
“One viral expert explained just how fast that is,” Colbert sarcastically quipped before airing footage of Trump repeating the word “COVID” over and over again during one of his attacks on the media.
“It’s pretty depressing,” Colbert admitted.
Check out Colbert’s full monologue here:
