Stephen Colbert Names And Shames 'America's Biggest D**k' When It Comes To Coronavirus

Stephen Colbert said on Monday he was feeling some optimism about the COVID-19 pandemic as new numbers revealed that 1 in 5 Americans had received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.

“For the first time in the last year, I feel like the glass is half full,” he said. “And I’m pretty sure that’s water. It doesn’t smell like bleach.”

But the “Late Show” host’s enthusiasm was tempered by the news out of Florida, where footage showed spring breakers partying in packed bars and restaurants.

“Florida!” Colbert said, shaking his fist. “I know what’s going on our nation’s tombstone.”

Spring Breakers are flocking to Florida while the CDC is asking Americans to stay inside a few more weeks until everyone is vaccinated. We know what our nation’s tombstone will look like. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zEHDbuUCvY — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2021

Check out his full monologue below: