‘It’s Only March’: Colbert Reveals How 2020 Has Already ‘Done The Impossible’

Hindsight is supposed to be 20/20... but in this case, it just might be 2019.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noted that the news just keeps getting worse as the COVID-19 coronavirus infections continue to spread.

Colbert played a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warning that the outbreak will get worse and that daily life is about to change as a result.

“We would like the country to realize that as a nation we can’t be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago,” he said this week.

“But I want to!” Colbert replied, adding:

“A few months ago, it was great. It was the holidays, I was drunk on eggnog, I was watching ‘Cheer,’ I was falling in love with baby Yoda, I was looking forward to impeaching the president. Remember that feeling?”

“It’s only March,” he said. ”2020 has done the impossible: Made me nostalgic for 2019.”

See more of his monologue below:

TONIGHT: The Coronavirus has got us all wishing it was a few months ago. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/8W4lmBUpzd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 12, 2020