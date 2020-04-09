Stephen Colbert shared a snap of his coronavirus lockdown hairstyle and immediately became a meme.
Reddit users pounced on the picture of “The Late Show” host ― which he captioned “I might need a haircut” ― and reimagined it in dozens of funny ways.
The resulting so-called “Photoshop Battle” saw Colbert transformed into cartoon characters, trolls and even President Donald Trump:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- What to do if you can’t pay rent now
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter