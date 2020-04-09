CORONAVIRUS

Stephen Colbert's Coronavirus Lockdown Hair Inspires Hilarious 'Photoshop Battle'

Reddit users transformed "The Late Show" host into Donald Trump, Walter White, trolls, cartoon characters and more.

Stephen Colbert shared a snap of his coronavirus lockdown hairstyle and immediately became a meme.

Reddit users pounced on the picture of “The Late Show” host ― which he captioned “I might need a haircut” ― and reimagined it in dozens of funny ways.

The resulting so-called “Photoshop Battle” saw Colbert transformed into cartoon characters, trolls and even President Donald Trump:

We all float
 Colbert
PeniWAis
the Human Torch
Light it up like a match

CONVERSATIONS