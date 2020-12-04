Colbert Challenges Obama, Bush And Clinton To Take COVID-19 Vaccine On ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert on Thursday invited former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton onto “The Late Show” to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
All three former presidents have pledged to take the vaccine. Former President Jimmy Carter, 96, urged Americans to get vaccinated, but didn’t say whether he would. Obama said he may get the shot on television to promote its safety.
“If they want to get vaccinated on TV, that’s where I work. Come on guys,” said Colbert, who pointed out that Elvis Presley received his polio shot backstage at the “Ed Sullivan Show” in 1956.
“Put your antibodies where your mouth is. Come on my show and drop trowel backstage at the Ed Sullivan Theater in my Late Show Immuno-Tabulous Ex-Presidential Jab-a-Rama,” he joked.
