Stephen Colbert Sends A Mocking Message To His Past Self

Stephen Colbert on Friday lightheartedly mocked his own past comments about COVID-19 as he marked the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the outbreak a global pandemic.

“No one can say what the next years will bring pandemic-wise but at least we’ve learned not to say what I said on last year’s anniversary,” the “Late Show” host said during a look back at the early days of the crisis.

He then cut to footage of himself in 2021 saying: “That does it for our one-year quaranniversary special, tune in next year when I hope we have nothing to commemorate.”

Back in the studio, Colbert joked: “Way to go past Stephen.”