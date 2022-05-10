“The Late Show” announced Monday it had paused filming again after host Stephen Colbert experienced what it described as “symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID” ― days after he returned to the air with what he felt was “a serious head cold.”

“Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days,” the CBS show wrote of the comedian on Twitter, adding it would “not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Colbert shared the announcement, calling it the “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

The late-night host first announced his coronavirus diagnosis on Apr. 21.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” he wrote on Twitter.

Colbert returned to the air on May 2, when he told his audience that the first three days “sucked,” he’d tested negative six days into his isolation and “on day 12 I’m back with a serious head cold.”

On Friday, Colbert’s Grammy Award-winning bandleader Jon Batiste announced on Instagram that he’d tested positive for COVID and would postpone his long-awaited “American Symphony” show at Carnegie Hall in New York.