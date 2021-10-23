Stephen Colbert ripped a Republican lawmaker’s bonkers take on the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday’s “Late Show.”

New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler (R) released a lengthy “report” filled with conspiracy theories about the safe and effective shots, including claim it allowed “unknown, octopus-like creatures” to be injected into children worldwide and were stealing people’s thoughts and feelings through 5G.

“Oh, you don’t need to steal my thoughts, you can have this one for free — what the fuck are you talking about?” asked Colbert.