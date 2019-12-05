Stephen Colbert Reveals His Curse On The Democratic 2020 Candidates

Stephen Colbert thinks he may be a curse on the Democratic presidential candidates who are hoping to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

“The Late Show” host on Wednesday said it was hard for him not to take California Sen. Kamala Harris’ and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s decisions to drop out of the race “a little personally” because they’d both recently had “memorable” appearances on his show.

Colbert noted that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) had also appeared on his show to announce their runs for president — but withdrew their bids as well.

“I am officially the Democratic primary kiss of death,” Colbert joked before delivering a zinger to one of the low-polling candidates still in the race: “But if I’m going to be a jinx, I might as well use it to help America. John Delaney, come on this show.”

