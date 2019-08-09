COMEDY

Colbert Mocks Democratic Candidates Over 'Desperate' Pleas For Attention

"Late Show" host shows how some of the candidates are really searching for a way to get noticed.

Stephen Colbert said some Democratic candidates are getting pretty desperate for attention as they compete for the nomination to run against President Donald Trump next year. 

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) even made an unusual promise to voters that may be the first of its kind: 

“Way ahead of you,” the “Late Show” host cracked, then pretended to get his name wrong. “But I have to say, I do get excited about the idea of not thinking about the president.” 

Bennet wasn’t the only candidate to get the Colbert treatment... and, of course, he had a few words about Trump as well: 

