Stephen Colbert Gives Democrats A Real Kick In The Ass After Election Loss

Stephen Colbert joked on Wednesday that Democrats must be rethinking the party’s logo after this week’s election losses in Virginia.

“Democrats are used to being disappointed,” the “Late Show” host said, then offered the party a figurative kick in the ass with a new logo:

Democrats are used to being disappointed. That’s why they changed their logo from a donkey to Eeyore. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/7TkeWPGfWV — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 4, 2021

Colbert took the news in stride.

“Here’s the thing, and maybe I’m alone, but I’m not that upset,” he said. “I’ve already endured the worst election in American history, live on TV, sitting over there drinking a cocktail of bourbon and my own tears.”

Colbert was hosting a live comedy special in 2016 when the election results made it clear that Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton.

“This one just seems like another election,” Colbert said. “Oh no! Terry McAuliffe didn’t win! Will the republic survive our post-Terry future?”

