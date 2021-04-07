Stephen Colbert lauded the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States with a dig at ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“This administration is delivering pricks in arms, as opposed to the last administration which delivered armed pricks,” cracked “The Late Show” host on Tuesday.

Colbert also dinged embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) with a joke about ID and mocked the hypocrisy of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) telling corporations to stay out of politics, unless they are making contributions.

“No, no, I’m just sayin’ shush, darlin’, you’re so much prettier when you don’t talk,” Colbert impersonated McConnell. “Now, spread open that wallet, baby, and give ol’ Mitch a peek at that bottom line. I’m going to fuck your wallet.”

