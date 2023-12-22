There aren’t many people who can leave Nicki Minaj gagged, but Stephen Colbert hilariously managed to do so with his epic bars.
On Wednesday, the queen of rap made her return to “The Late Show” to prove why the two make an unexpected yet sensational rap duo.
While promoting her new album, ”Pink Friday 2,” Minaj made a cheeky lyric swap using her song “FTCU” from the album.
“I only had 2 seconds to make this up, so it only has two lines. It’s a song on my album called ‘F the Club Up,’ and I changed it to ‘F the Colbert Up,’” Minaj, 41, said before firing off the impromptu lyrics. “It goes, ‘High heels on for Stevie, if I marry Stevie, he ain’t never gon’ leave me.’ What do you have to say?”
With perfect timing, Colbert responded, “High heels or not, Nicki, you better hope you don’t meet my wife, Evie!”
The playful nod to his wife of 30 years, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, left Minaj gagged as the crowd roared with applause.
“Stephen, do you realize we just battle rapped each other?” an impressed Minaj pointed out.
The “Everybody” rapper then shouted out his wife, whom Colbert said was hanging out in his office on set.
It seems Colbert came prepared this time after Minaj delivered some X-rated lyrics on the spot during an episode in August 2018.
“I might fuck Stephen after the show/He gon’ come back to work with a magical glow,” Minaj rapped as the audience cheered and a visibly flustered Colbert covered his face with his note cards.
“But when you see us, please, motherfucker, don’t stare/Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert,” Minaj wrapped up her lyrics.
“It’s all downhill from here,” Colbert jokingly replied at the time.