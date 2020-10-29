ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Takes Naughty Swipe At Trump For Advertising On ‘The Late Show’

The host burned the president on his surprising campaign spend.

Stephen Colbert discovered that President Donald Trump advertises a lot on “The Late Show.(Watch the full monologue video below.)

“Wow,” a surprised Colbert said Wednesday. “Has he seen how I talk about him on this show?”

A CNN study revealed that the president’s reelection campaign has aired nearly 1,200 commercials during Colbert’s almost nightly bashing of Trump.

“Well, I guess it wouldn’t be the first time Trump’s paid someone to spank him,” Colbert cracked.

Oh yeah, he danced after that one.

