Stephen Colbert discovered that President Donald Trump advertises a lot on “The Late Show.” (Watch the full monologue video below.)
“Wow,” a surprised Colbert said Wednesday. “Has he seen how I talk about him on this show?”
A CNN study revealed that the president’s reelection campaign has aired nearly 1,200 commercials during Colbert’s almost nightly bashing of Trump.
“Well, I guess it wouldn’t be the first time Trump’s paid someone to spank him,” Colbert cracked.
Oh yeah, he danced after that one.
