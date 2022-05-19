Stephen Colbert Spots The Sad Moment Trump’s ‘Top Adviser’ Turned On Him

Former President Donald Trump’s preferred candidates aren’t exactly taking off this primary season.
His pick for a U.S. Senate seat representing Pennsylvania, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, received less than a third of the vote in a race that’s going down to the wire. And in North Carolina, Trump-backed GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn just lost a primary challenge to state senator and local McDonald’s owner Chuck Edwards.
“While Cawthorn had the ex-president’s support, Edwards was endorsed by the ex-president’s top adviser,” Stephen Colbert said, referring to this old Trump TV ad:
