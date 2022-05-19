Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Spots The Sad Moment Trump’s ‘Top Adviser’ Turned On Him

One of Trump's top candidates lost his primary and the "Late Show" host shows why.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump’s preferred candidates aren’t exactly taking off this primary season.

His pick for a U.S. Senate seat representing Pennsylvania, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, received less than a third of the vote in a race that’s going down to the wire. And in North Carolina, Trump-backed GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn just lost a primary challenge to state senator and local McDonald’s owner Chuck Edwards.

“While Cawthorn had the ex-president’s support, Edwards was endorsed by the ex-president’s top adviser,” Stephen Colbert said, referring to this old Trump TV ad:

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

