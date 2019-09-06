Colbert Torches Trump With A Weather Forecast For 'Where The Sun Don't Shine'

Stephen Colbert cracked that as Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas, President Donald Trump “stayed laser-focused on where it might have used to have been.”

Trump spent the day tweeting outdated maps showing how Alabama may have been at the edge of the storm’s early path based on projections from a week ago.

By Sunday, it was clear the storm was moving up the East Coast and not headed inland toward Alabama. Trump twice warned the state anyway﻿ and has since repeatedly defended that false alarm.

“Once again, all weather models show 100% likelihood that the path of your head goes straight where the sun don’t shine,” Colbert observed.

See his full segment below: