It was a momentary sense of hope that duped Stephen Colbert’s audience.

On Monday, “The Late Show” host pretended that President Donald Trump had “unveiled a new approach that treats asylum seekers fairly and humanely.”

Of course, Trump had done no such thing.

“April Fools’!” Colbert exclaimed, to an audible groan from the audience. “I gotcha, I gotcha, I gotcha.”

“I love pranks,” Colbert added. “No, in fact, Trump threatened to shut the Mexico border ― just in time for Spring Break.”

Check out the clip here: