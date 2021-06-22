Stephen Colbert Goes Silent For 20 Seconds When Audience Can't Stop Jeering Trump

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert brought back his studio audience last week and they’re already in pre-pandemic form.

Just a single reference to former president Donald Trump ― not even by name ― prompted such an extensive round of booing that Colbert paused his delivery to wait it out. At one point, he even jokingly checked his watch.

“But how do you feel?” he cracked after 20 seconds of booing.

Then, Colbert turned those jeers into cheers with his punchline.

Check it out in his Monday night monologue: