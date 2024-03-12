EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbert2024 elections

'Holy S**t!': Stephen Colbert Sarcastically Shreds Trump’s Latest Brazen Boast

The "Late Show" host had little time for the former president's rally claim.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s latest bombastic claim provided perfect comic fodder for Stephen Colbert on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Trump at the weekend whined to supporters in Georgia: “The fake news will say, ‘Oh he goes from subject to…’ No, you have to be very smart to do that. You got to be very smart, it’s called, you know what it is, it’s called spot-checking, you’re thinking about something when you’re talking about something else. Bop bop bop bop bop bop bop and then you get back to the original and they go, ‘Holy shit, did you see what he did?’”

“It’s called intelligence,” Trump added.

“Yes, it’s called intelligence,” Colbert sarcastically mocked. “Look no further than Einstein’s famous equation ’E = bop bop bop bop bop holy shit,” he joked.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue on Trump’s latest controversies here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot