Former President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to boycott companies that oppose Georgia’s new voting restrictions.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert spotted a problem with Trump’s call for his base to “fight back” and eschew brands including Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JP Morgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.

“Together that constitutes a sector of the economy experts call the economy,” he cracked. “His supporters are going to have go generic.”

Watch the full monologue here: