Stephen Colbert Spots The Major Flaw With Donald Trump’s Boycott Call

"The Late Show" host found the problem with the former president's freak-out over companies opposing voting restrictions in Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to boycott companies that oppose Georgia’s new voting restrictions.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert spotted a problem with Trump’s call for his base to “fight back” and eschew brands including Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JP Morgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.

“Together that constitutes a sector of the economy experts call the economy,” he cracked. “His supporters are going to have go generic.”

Watch the full monologue here:

