Cock And Awe: Colbert Mocks Trump's 'Tiny Little Mushroom Cloud' Threat

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert let the puns run wild on Monday as he read one of President Donald Trump’s recent tweets on Iran.
Trump said last week that he called off a strike that would have been in retaliation for Tehran shooting down a U.S. drone when he was told 150 Iranians would die. He called off the attack as “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”
But it’s another part of the tweets that caught Colbert’s attention.
“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate,” Trump tweeted.
That’s when Colbert got cocky with his puns:
