What's Hot

Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Gets 21-Year Prison Sentence

George Clooney Fixes Amal's Gown On The Red Carpet And Leaves Us Feeling Giddy

Nike Ends Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Surviving Roommates Of Slain University Of Idaho Students Break Their Silence

Twitter Users Not Impressed By John Bolton Threat To Run For President

ABC News Benches 'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes After Relationship Revelation

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

James Cameron Says Kate Winslet Was ‘Traumatized’ By ‘Titanic’

Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report

Elizabeth Warren Unveils Sweeping Plan To Address 'Broken Promises' To Tribes

Watch Rare Video Of Lion Giving Birth In Wild Because Nature Is Breathtaking

GOP Senator Condemns Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

Entertainment
Donald TrumpStephen Colberteric trumpHunter Bidenconstitution

Stephen Colbert Shreds Trump On Constitution Cancel Try And His Son Gets It Too

"The Late Show" host has had enough of Hunter Biden's laptop.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday blasted Donald Trump for his call to annul parts of the Constitution ― and poor Eric Trump got caught in the punchline. (Watch the video below.)

Colbert first schooled the former president with a joke-free history lesson: “You dummy. You can’t terminate the Constitution. The Constitution is America.”

The host then got into the details of what motivated Trump’s hissy. A recent dump of documents showed exchanges between Twitter executives on how to handle a New York Post story about the laptop of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. Some conservatives believe that the laptop contained damning revelations about Joe Biden in advance of the 2020 election and that Twitter suppressed the story.

Trump on Saturday used the document release to reinforce his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote. He also proposed having himself reinstalled as president immediately.

Colbert wasn’t having it.

“Again with the Hunter Biden laptop,” the host said. “You don’t hear anyone obsessing over the former president’s son’s laptop. And Eric’s got a good one. It’s made by Fisher-Price and it can tell what sound a cow makes.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community