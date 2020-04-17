Stephen Colbert is down with Donald Trump hosting a daily radio show to connect with the American public amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the president reportedly was keen on doing at the start of the public health crisis.
But “The Late Show” host on Thursday suggested one teeny, tiny tweak to the format.
“Could we just lock him in a soundproof room for two hours a day and tell him he’s on the radio?” Colbert asked.
Check out Colbert’s full monologue here:
