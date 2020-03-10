Colbert Torches Trump’s Confused ‘Plan To Plan To Have A Plan’ For Coronavirus

Stephen Colbert called out President Donald Trump for an unfocused and scattered approach to the growing COVID-19 coronavirus infections.

Or, as the “Late Show” host put it, a “plan to plan to have a plan to do stuff.”

Trump on Tuesday announced a series of proposals, including tax cuts and sick leave. He also claimed his approach to the virus and the economic crash is “really working out” and promised that “a lot of good things are going to happen.”

“Really?” Colbert shot back in disbelief. “Cuz that’s what I kept telling myself about you, and three years in, no good things have happened.”

See more of his monologue below:

TONIGHT: Trump tries to fight the Coronavirus with a tax cut. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/8VNSY2DHdu — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 11, 2020