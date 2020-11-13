ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Trolls Donald Trump With A Subtle Omission From His Monologue

And Twitter users noticed.

President Donald Trump appeared to be he who shall not be named in Stephen Colbert’s monologue on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert did not say the words “Donald Trump” during his 13-minute summary of the day’s events. The term “Trump” was also starred out in screenshots of news headlines that the late-night host commented on.

It’s not the first time Colbert hasn’t said Trump’s name.

And Twitter users spotted the subtle omission.

Check out the video here:

