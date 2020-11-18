Referring Tuesday to President-elect Joe Biden ’s comment that Trump’s refusal to concede is “ more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started,” “ The Late Show ” host snapped:

“Oh we’re way past embarrassment, Joe. After a full term of this president, we could get our period in gym class, accidentally call the teacher ‘Mom,’ trip in the hallway in front of our crush, and still be like, yeah, better than the last four years.”