Stephen Colbert Has A Perfect Ending For Trump After Final Jan. 6 Hearings

Stephen Colbert is looking forward to what could be the season finale of the Jan. 6 committee hearings as the panel gears up to reveal what Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) called “pretty surprising” material about the attempt to keep former President Donald Trump in power.
And the “Late Show” host has one wish for the big finish.
“I hope it ends like ‘Seinfeld,’” he said. “With all the main characters in jail.”
Then, Colbert launched into a brief impression of Jerry Seinfeld in his Wednesday night monologue:
